Rainfall, Combined With Melting Snow, Is Expected

Rainfall warning continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

A moisture laden low from Texas will continue to bring significant rainfall to Central Ontario today, with 20 to 40 mm of rain expected over most of the area.

Since the ground is frozen, the winter rainfall warning criterion of 25 mm in 24 hours is being met.

The rain is expected to change over to freezing rain this afternoon.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local conservation authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry district office.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Winter storm warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Snow possibly mixed with ice pellets will begin this morning, continue through the day and become heavy at times tonight.

Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm are likely in many areas. In addition, strong northeast winds gusting to 60 km/h will whip up freshly fallen snow with frequent very low to nil visibility in blowing snow especially in exposed areas. Patchy freezing rain are also expected.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.