Public Asked To Be Vigilant After Two Attempted Robberies In Gravenhurst Monday Night

Bracebridge OPP is currently investigating two robberies that occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Monday October 26, 2020 at convenience stores located on Muskoka Beach Road near Winewood Avenue and Bethune Drive near Winewood Avenue. The suspect entered the stores with what appeared to be a firearm, demanded cash and then fled.

The male suspect was unsuccessful in both cases.

The suspect is described as 5’7″ and was wearing a reflective jacket and a black toque, black mask and black gloves and left in a white sedan that had been parked alongside Winewood Avenue.

The public are asked to be vigilant and call police to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information or video footage from surveillance in that area are asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000