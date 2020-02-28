Province Investing $70,000 In Parry Sound-Muskoka Community Organizations

The Ontario Government is helping agencies in Parry Sound-Muskoka repair and renovate vital community buildings.

Today at Community Living Huntsville, Norman Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka announced that the province is investing $70,000 in various agencies that support people with developmental disabilities and vulnerable children. The investments will help agencies maintain their buildings and improve working conditions for frontline staff so they can focus on providing supports to those they serve.

“Our local agencies and frontline staff work hard every day to help Ontario’s most vulnerable communities,” said Miller “These important investments provide safe working conditions for the staff and those who receive essential services in Parry Sound-Muskoka”.

Through the annual Partner Facility Renewal program, the government is investing a total of $11 million in more than 350 projects that will upgrade and repair community agencies across Ontario.

In Parry Sound-Muskoka the following organizations will be receiving money for the following projects:

Organization Funding Project Community Living Huntsville $9,200 Fire Protection and Life Safety Community Living Huntsville $10,800 Roof repairs Community Living Huntsville $21,800 Electrical upgrades Community Living South Muskoka $7,300 Roof repairs Christian Horizons $15,200 Roof repairs Children’s Aid Society of the District of Nipissing and Parry Sound $5,700 Mechanical and HVAC upgrades

“We want to make sure their buildings are safe and in good shape so they can continue to provide quality services and programming for years to come,” said Miller.