Police Seize Drugs, Weapons And Cash In Parry Sound, Two 16-Year-Olds Charged

On September 17, 2020 the North East Region Community Street Crimes Unit of the OPP assisted by OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP West Parry Sound Detachment executed a search warrant in Parry Sound.

Police seized a loaded .22 caliber pistol, brass knuckles, over 29 grams of suspected cocaine, 64 squares of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) and over $1,900 in Canadian currency.

Two 16-year-old youths were arrested and charged with firearms, weapons and drug related offences.

Both accused remain in custody after appearing for a bail hearing in Parry Sound.