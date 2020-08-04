Police Need Your Help Locating A Missing Female

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman. with connections to Muskoka.

Alisha Despres, 20, was last seen on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 8 a.m., in the Sherbourne Street and Carlton Street area.

She is described as 5’1″, slim build, brown eyes, with straight light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing beige shorts, black Dock Martin boots, and an orange and beige hat. She also has a gold hoop nose jewelry.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes or Google Play.