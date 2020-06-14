Frost advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost.

Patchy frost is likely tonight into Monday morning as ground temperatures fall to near the freezing mark.

Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.