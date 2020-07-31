Parry Sound Man Faces Child Pornography Charges

The OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, assisted by Digital Forensics, along with members of the West Parry Sound OPP arrested and charged a Parry Sound resident following an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

On July 30, 2020, police executed a search warrant at a home in Parry Sound, seizing multiple electronic exhibits for further examination. As a result of this investigation, Jeffrey Luke Dimitrick, 36-years-old, was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Making Available Child Pornography, Making Child Pornography, Luring a Child and Indecent Exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

The accused is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on July 31, 2020, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound, Ontario.

Anyone wanting to make a difference is encouraged to go to www.protectchildren.ca to download the “Child Sexual Abuse-It Is Your Business” brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection. This is an important first step that can save a child.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or if you have information regarding internet child exploitation, please contact the OPP