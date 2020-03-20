Orillia Robbery Results In Several Arrests

The Orillia OPP have made numerous arrests resulting from a Robbery investigation. Detachment members were initially dispatched to what was described as a disturbance on March 18, 2020 at 5:10 a.m. at a residence in the south end of Orillia. Through investigation, police determined that a robbery with a weapon had taken place.

While officers were responding, they located and stopped a vehicle which was believed to be involved. After police identified the occupants, the motor vehicle fled the scene. Officers located the vehicle a short distance away, unoccupied, and were advised that the occupants had all entered the adjacent residence.

While Uniform Patrol Members, Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Orillia Crime Unit continued the investigation, seven suspects were observed walking from the residence and all were arrested, without incident, including five adults and two youths.

As a result of the investigation, the following suspects have been charged:

James Dewitt, age 37, of Orillia

Steven Lancaster, age 30, of Orillia

Katie Brittain, age 24, of Orillia

Dexron Jones, age 19, of Toronto, and

Christopher Caicedo, age 19, of Toronto

All of the suspects listed above were charged jointly with:

Robbery with Weapon

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Two young persons, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), were also arrested and charged with numerous Criminal Code offences.

In addition, individuals were charged with criminal driving offences, obstruction of police, breaches of court orders, drug possession (Fentanyl) and carrying a concealed weapon. In total, police laid 35 criminal charges stemming from this event.

Police seized two imitation firearms, two knives, a quantity of currency, and a small quantity of Fentanyl as a result of this investigation.

All involved parties were held pending bail hearings on March 19, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.