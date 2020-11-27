Orillia OPP Investigating Robbery And Assault With A Weapon

The OrilliaOPP is investigating two related incidents, a robbery and an assault with a weapon, which occurred overnight in the City of Orillia.

On November 26, 2020 shortly after 2:00 a.m., officers received information that a convenience store on Westmount Drive had been robbed and that a lone male had fled the store after receiving a small amount of cash and lottery tickets. A search for the suspect was conducted by OPP Canine (K9) but the suspect was not located.

About two hours later, officers received a call for assistance to a parking lot on Colborne Street where a male was located suffering from serious injuries as a result of an assault with a weapon. As the male was being assisted by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS), police identified the victim as being the suspect from the earlier robbery.

The 25 year old male from Barrie was subsequently charged with Robbery with a weapon and Fail to comply with probation order.

The name of the male was not released.

The accused was released at hospital on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on January 19, 2021 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

Meanwhile, officers continued to investigate the assault and again utilized OPP K9 to assist in the search. The suspect was subsequently identified but was not located overnight. The investigation was continued by the Orillia Crime Unit and at approximately 1:25 p.m., members of the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) located and arrested the suspect near downtown Orillia. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and further information will be released when available.