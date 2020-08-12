Orillia OPP Charge Two People With Thefts From Vehicles

The Orillia OPP arrested and charged two people in separate incidents involving thefts from vehicles in the City of Orillia.

On August 10, 2020, the Orillia OPP was contacted by a resident on Elmer Avenue in the City of Orillia. The victim reported that her vehicle had been entered and items had been stolen including debit and credit cards.

OPP say the cards had been used at various locations in the city. Police attended the businesses where the transactions occurred and identified the suspect at Kassandra Hart, age 34, of Orillia.

The accused was located, arrested and charged with two counts of Fraud Under $5,000 and has a future court date.

On August 10, 2020 the Orillia OPP was notified of another car which had been entered on Brandon Crescent, in the City of Orillia, where items were stolen. Missing items included debit and credit cards which were determined to have been used by the suspect.

Police attended the businesses in which the cards were used and identified the suspect as Joseph Teschner, age 29, of Severn.

The accused has been charge with:

Two counts of Unauthorized Use of Credit Card

Two counts of Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime

Theft

Two counts of Breach of Probation

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

The accused was remanded into custody and is set to appear next, via video, on August 17, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.

Today’s technology can make life easier, however technology can also cause some problems. The “tap” feature on credit and debit cards enable today’s criminal easier access to your hard earned money. Thieves can now steal your card and make several purchases, that often go undetected for weeks, simply by tapping the card at locations that would not cause the banks to be suspicious.

There are ways to guard yourself from these types of thefts which include: