OPP Rescue Three People After A Personal Water Craft Capsized

On August 7, 2020 (9:40 pm) Southern Georgian Bay OPP marine officers patrolling the Delawana Channel in Honey Harbour observed a capsized personal water craft with two occupants trying to get back aboard in the dark. The officers assisted the occupants whom did not have life jackets and upon speaking with the operator the officers entered into a drinking and driving investigation.

28-year-old Kajapragash Satkunarajahof North York has been charged with – Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused has a court date in October.