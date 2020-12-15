OPP Catch Thieves Stealing Donated Christmas Toys

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were called at 2:13 p.m. December 9, 2020 to a report of a theft by two people from a local toy drive at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation in Midland. Attending officers through investigation learned the identity of the two people that had unlawfully removed a quantity of donated toys from the toy drive.

On December 12, 2020 Officers attended a Midland Avenue home to locate and arrest Krista Bressette age 29 of Midland and on December 13, 2020 officers attended another Midland Avenue home locating and arresting Aaron Hollmer age 28 of Midland for theft under $5000.

Further investigation by officers revealed that both accused accused were bound by a probation order at the time of the theft incident and were further charged with fail to Comply with Probation Order.

The accused people were released and are set to appear in Midland court on January 16, 2021 and January 21, 2021 respectively.