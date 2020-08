Bracebridge OPP is asking members of the public for assistance in locating 73 year-old Lawrence Sleith who was last seen on August 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. walking on Woodroffe Road in Mactier. He is described as being 5’8″ tall with gray hair that is balding. He was wearing blue jeans, a navy golf shirt and brown and black running shoes.

His family is concerned for his well-being and anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.