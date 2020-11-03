Miss Vickie’s Issues Recall In Ontario On Some Products Due To Reports Of A Small Piece Of Glass In Bag

Miss Vickie’s Canada today issued a voluntary recall in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada for a limited number of Miss Vickie’s potato chip products due to isolated reports of the presence of a small piece of glass found at the bottom of the bag. A small number of consumer concerns related to this matter have been reported to date.

One minor dental injury has been reported to date. The company is working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to coordinate the recall. These products were sold in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada only. A full list of recalled products and where they were sold can be found on www.missvickies.ca.