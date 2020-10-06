Huntsville’s Assessment Centre To Book Same-Day Appointments

The Huntsville COVID-19 Assessment Centre, will only book same-day appointments at the Active Living Centre, 20 Park Drive, Huntsville ON.

On October 2, the Ontario Government announced changes to COVID-19 testing measures that affect the operations of assessment centres in Ontario. Some assessment centres will be transitioning to a call centre model however, the Huntsville Covid-19 Assessment Centre will be booking convenient, same-day appointments at the Active Living Centre.

Please do the following prior to your arrival:

1. Residents are asked to pre-screen themselves or loved ones prior to attending:

Adults must ensure they meet the criteria listed at ontario.ca/covidtest

Children must complete the screening questions at ontario.ca/schoolscreening to ensure they meet the criteria for a test.

Residents who do not meet the criteria outlined by the Ministry of Health, will be turned away.

2. Please bring a mask, have your health card available, and the name of your physician or nurse practitioner.

3. Follow directional signage when you arrive at the Active Living Centre, and our volunteers will review the screening guidelines and arrange your convenient, same day appointment if appropriate.

Huntsville Covid-19 Assessment Centre will continue to operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30am until 4:00pm with a short break from 12:30-1pm.

Residents that require appointments outside of the Huntsville COVID-19 Assessment Centre hours are encouraged to visit ontario.ca/covidtest for a list of other Muskoka assessment centres and testing location options.