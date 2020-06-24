Huntsville OPP Seek Public’s Help While Investigating Trailer Theft

The Huntsville OPP are asking for help from the public as they investigate the theft of a white Sea-Doo boat trailer from an address on Greer Road on June 21.

A male suspect in a blue Honda CRV with a sunroof went to the location on Greer Road in Huntsville just before 5:30 a.m. on June 21, according to the OPP. Police say the suspect attached the trailer to the CRV and drove southbound on Greer Road, pausing briefly before continuing down the road and turning east on South Mary Lake Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at (888)310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.