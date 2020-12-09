Huntsville OPP Has A Message For Drivers And Pedestrians

It’s Holiday season and downtown Huntsville has become a busy place. The Huntsville OPP would like to remind drivers and pedestrians of two important rules of the road.

Driver’s please stop at the amber light you are approaching. The Highway Traffic Act reads, every driver approaching a traffic control signal showing a circular amber indication and facing the indication shall stop his or her vehicle if he or she can do safely, otherwise he or she may proceed with cation. Drivers who fail to do this may face a charge of, Amber Light – Fail to Stop, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and be issued a $180 fine with three demerit points.

Pedestrians please use crosswalks at the intersections. Jay walking especially when walking onto the roadway from between two parked cars makes it very difficult for drivers to see you. Pedestrians who fail to use crosswalks at intersection could also be charged under the Highway Traffic Act and be issued a $50 fine.

Remember that safety is everyone’s priority.