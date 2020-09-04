Fatal Collision on Hwy. 11 In Armour Township

On September 4, 2020, at 2:13 a.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP and a member of OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 11 southbound within Armour Township.

The name of the deceased driver is not being released until next of kin is notified.

Highway 11 Southbound lanes at the junction of Pickerel and Jack Lake Road remains closed. Traffic is being directed onto Highway 520.

The investigation is continuing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.