Face Masks And Period Pads: Why Both Must Be Considered Necessities In A Pandemic

This is according to new research across 30 countries that shows 73 per cent of health professionals who reported restricted access to period products globally. Plan International surveyed 61 health professionals working in the field of menstrual health management, water, sanitation and hygiene with alarming findings informing the new Periods in a Pandemic report – released today.

“We’ve all discussed the importance of face masks, but what about the dire need for period products?” says Saadya Hamdani, Director, Gender Equality at Plan International Canada. “Periods don’t stop during a pandemic but managing them safely and with dignity has become a whole lot harder. No toilets, soap, private areas for girls or pads – these are some of the challenges girls, women and people who menstruate are facing in vulnerable communities around the world right now.”

Plan International Canada worries that period stigma and shame is on the rise as well. “Many girls and women who are now confined to their homes, with little privacy, have no other choice but to use unsafe alternatives such as old rags or straw,” adds Hamdani. “Menstrual products are a basic necessity for all girls, women and those who menstruate. In times of crisis, this truth can be overlooked.”

Two-thirds (68 per cent) of the health professionals surveyed reported access to facilities to help girls manage their periods has also been disrupted, particularly in remote areas. In addition, more than half of those surveyed (58 per cent) reported a significant increase in the price of products as supply chains are disrupted and panic buying stripped the shelves of products. High prices combined with increased income insecurity and gender inequality have period products falling low on the priority list, placing the health of women and girls at risk during these times.

Periods, like pandemics, don’t have an opt out. Without access to products and information to manage their menstrual health, those who menstruate face acute risks to their health, confidence and ability to fully participate in society. Plan International Canada is working to improve menstrual health by improving access to menstrual products and information along with developing water supply and sanitation facilities in communities, schools and other places where girls and women are able to safely and privately manage their period.

“We’ve been working to improve menstrual health for years, and this element of our programming is increasingly important as the world navigates the COVID-19 pandemic,” says George Yap, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Advisor at Plan International Canada. “We know that people with disabilities and people from marginalized communities, like refugees for example, are more profoundly impacted by these issues, and their menstrual health is a priority in our pandemic response.”

Plan International Canada is calling on governments and health agencies to urgently assist girls, women and people who menstruate to manage their periods safely and with dignity, and to ensure that women and girls have continued access to essential sexual and reproductive health services.

Ways to Take Action on Menstrual Hygiene Day:

The COVID-19 pandemic has denied communities around the world access to basic health and hygiene resources, including period products.