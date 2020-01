On Wednesday January 8, 2020 at around 10 a.m. the Gravenhurst Fire Department from station one responded to a chimney fire at 1166 Silver Lake Road in Gravenhurst.

The Gravenhurst Fire Department says: This incident is a chimney fire in a residence. The fire is reportedly contained at this time but serves as a reminder that your chimney needs regular attention throughout the cold weather/heating season… not all such fires remain in the chimney…

There were no injuries reported.