Celebrate Winter At The Fire And Ice Festival In Bracebridge

Mark Saturday, January 25th in your calendar, and be sure to let your friends and family know that the 5th annual Fire and Ice Festival will be taking place in Downtown Bracebridge. Celebrate winter through the artistry and interactive play of “FIRE and ICE”! Tickets are $5 per person ages 6 and up, and free admission for children 5 and under.

The Fire and Ice Festival brings together two powerful elements that pay homage to the glory of a Canadian winter in a creative event that truly has something for every age and taste. Downtown Bracebridge will be alive with activities, demonstrations, gathering places, music and entertainment. “FIRE” is represented by fire pits with Muskoka chairs to offer warmth and some campfire snacks. The skills of a professional fire eater and juggler will be sure to add a thrill to the day. And to top it all off, a fireworks show courtesy of the Rotary Club of Bracebridge. “ICE” elements include a skating trail, downtown tube run, ice sculpture demonstrations, that transform a simple block of ice into a work of art. New for 2020, try your hand at Axe Throwing in the AXED mobile trailer.

Muskoka has a well-deserved reputation for knowing how to celebrate winter. Every year they welcome guests who join the ski or snowshoe the trails, skate the lakes, climb the frozen waterfalls, take a tour through the forests by dog or horse sled, and just savour the incredible beauty that is ours. Again this year, the Bracebridge BIA is adding to the joys of the season with the unique winter festival that is both exciting and innovative.

If you are looking to beat the lines on the day of the event, there are tickets available at many businesses in the area. To learn more about this exciting event and find out where you can purchase tickets ahead of time, visit www.fireandicebracebridge.com.