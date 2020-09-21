Bullet Hits Vehicle At A Home In Perry Township

On Sunday September 6, 2020, Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a complaint that a bullet had struck a resident’s driveway on Whitney Road.

Police are looking for information regarding this shooting incident, fortunately no-one was injured. Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Remember its okay to target practice but it’s important to follow safety rules or someone will get hurt or killed. People who handle or discharge firearms without due care and attention or consideration for persons and property are liable to a fine of up to $25,000 or imprisonment for up to two years, or both.