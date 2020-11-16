1-800-GOT-JUNK?’s Top Ten Weirdest Junk Finds Of All Time

As if 2020 couldn’t get any more strange, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? has compiled the top ten weirdest junk items of all time! Since opening in 1989, with franchises across the United States, Canada, and Australia, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? teams have seen some seriously strange junk. So when they say nothing is too weird to haul away, they mean it! To give you a taste of some of the wild items 1-800-GOT-JUNK? has discovered, they’ve compiled a list of the top 10 weirdest junk finds of all time.

Of that list, the top three weirdest items they’ve found at 1-800-GOT-JUNK? are:

10. Mannequin torsos – Brisbane, Australia

We’ve lost our heads over how weird this mannequin collection is. Our Brisbane franchise gave a helping hand to get rid of these torsos back in 2015.

9. Horse/Giraffe sculpture – Tucson, Arizona

The Tucson West franchise wasn’t horsing around when they found this hybrid animal sculpture in 2016.

8. Lipstick carousel – Boulder, Colorado

While this antique lipstick carousel music box originated from Italy, it was discovered all the way in Boulder in 2019! If you think it looks cool from the outside, just wait until you see it in action!

7. Big bone – Tampa, Florida

Oh no, looks like Clifford lost his bone! This big brown bone was easily hauled away by the Tampa North franchise, proving no job is too ruff for our teams!

6. Giant tomato – Ottawa, Ontario

In the same province where this weird item was found is the “Tomato Capital of Canada,” where the Heinz factory operated until 2014. Maybe this was a long lost promotional item or on a parade float? Either way, that’s a lot of ketchup! Thanks to our Ottawa franchise for the fresh find.

5. Toy spaceship – Fredericksburg, Virginia

Our Fredericksburg team stumbled upon this otherworldly mode of transportation in 2020. We think this team member might have seen a few too many episodes of the Mandalorian because he’s ready for a trip to a galaxy far, far away!

4. Donut in a sombrero – Twin Cities, Minnesota

Thanks to our Twin Cities South West franchise for hauling away this sombrero wearing donut! This mascot was actually used to promote a 2008 movie starring Clark Duke, Josh Zuckerman, and James Marsden. Even weirder than one mustached donut, is a dozen handing out movie flyers!

3. Giant guitar – Reno, Nevada

Look what created some HUGE hits in its day. For a little perspective, our truck boxes are 10 feet long, and this guitar surpasses it! This acoustic giant was found by our Reno Metro franchise in 2016.

2. Tank replica – Calgary, Alberta

Can you imagine having this tank replica hanging around with no place to go? This precious find most likely came from The Military Museums of Calgary, the second largest military museum in all of Canada! Even though this replica was bigger than our trucks, our Calgary franchise mastered this large item pickup.

1. Goat – Atlanta, Georgia

This goat is the Greatest Of All Time for weird junk items! Found by our Atlanta North East franchise in 2017, it’s clear that this furry friend really loves to kid around!