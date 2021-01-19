Winter Weather Travel Advisory For Today And Tonight

Heavy bursts of snow associated with the passage of a low pressure system could affect road conditions and visibilities this morning.

Weather advisory issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

In the early afternoon cold westerly and northwesterly winds will generate lake effect snow squalls that could persist until midnight. These snow squall bands will continuously shift over the region which will limit the snowfall amount over a given location. A total snowfall accumulation of 5 to 10 cm is expected by Wednesday morning. Locally higher snowfall amounts are also possible.

Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to heavy snow and blowing snow. Difficult winter travel conditions are expected.