Westinghouse Indoor Ceiling Fans Recalled

Health Canada is recalling Westinghouse Indoor Ceiling Fans.
Health Canada says the affected products do not meet CSA specification requirements, posing a safety hazard.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Wayfair.ca for a refund.
This recall involves the Westinghouse Indoor Ceiling Fans. The affected products include various styles and sizes of indoor ceiling fans. The manufacturer number can be found on the label attached to the motor housing of the fans.
|Product Brand and Name
|UPC
|Manufacturer Number
|Westinghouse Alloy 42 in. Brushed Nickel Brown Indoor Ceiling Fan
|24034722165
|72216
|Westinghouse Turbo Swirl 30 in. Brushed Aluminum Brown Indoor Ceiling Fan
|24034722400
|72240
|Westinghouse Petite 30 in. Brushed Nickel Brown Indoor Ceiling Fan
|24034723070
|72307
|Westinghouse Petite 30 in. White Indoor Ceiling Fan
|24034723087
|72308
|Westinghouse Turbo Swirl 30 in. White Indoor Ceiling Fan
|24034723445
|72344
|Westinghouse Turbo Swirl 30 in. Antique Brass Brown Indoor Ceiling Fan
|24034723476
|72347
|Westinghouse Contractor’s Choice 52 in. Antique White Indoor Ceiling Fan
|24034780240
|78024
|Westinghouse Jax Industrial 56 in. Antique White Indoor Ceiling Fan
|24034781278
|78127
As of December 23, 2020, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
The company reported that approximately 51 units of the affected product were sold in Canada.
The affected products were sold online at Wayfair.ca from April 2020 to August 2020.
For more information, contact Wayfair.ca by telephone toll-free at 1-844-253-0352