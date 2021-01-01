Westinghouse Indoor Ceiling Fans Recalled

This recall involves the Westinghouse Indoor Ceiling Fans. The affected products include various styles and sizes of indoor ceiling fans. The manufacturer number can be found on the label attached to the motor housing of the fans.

The following products are included in this recall: Product Brand and Name UPC Manufacturer Number Westinghouse Alloy 42 in. Brushed Nickel Brown Indoor Ceiling Fan 24034722165 72216 Westinghouse Turbo Swirl 30 in. Brushed Aluminum Brown Indoor Ceiling Fan 24034722400 72240 Westinghouse Petite 30 in. Brushed Nickel Brown Indoor Ceiling Fan 24034723070 72307 Westinghouse Petite 30 in. White Indoor Ceiling Fan 24034723087 72308 Westinghouse Turbo Swirl 30 in. White Indoor Ceiling Fan 24034723445 72344 Westinghouse Turbo Swirl 30 in. Antique Brass Brown Indoor Ceiling Fan 24034723476 72347 Westinghouse Contractor’s Choice 52 in. Antique White Indoor Ceiling Fan 24034780240 78024 Westinghouse Jax Industrial 56 in. Antique White Indoor Ceiling Fan 24034781278 78127

As of December 23, 2020, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

The company reported that approximately 51 units of the affected product were sold in Canada.

The affected products were sold online at Wayfair.ca from April 2020 to August 2020.