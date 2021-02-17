West Parry Sound OPP Locate Stolen Vehicle And Lay 12 Charges

On February 15, 2021 at approximately 1:00 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Highway 69 near Britt, north of Parry Sound. Officers attempted to stop a southbound vehicle which fled from police. Officers located the vehicle in Seguin Township, Ontario.

As a result of further investigation, the driver, Noah Sheridan, 18-years-of-age of Hamilton, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5000

Flight from peace officer

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of an identity document

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Fail to stop for police

Race motor vehicle – stunt

Drive while under suspension

Fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on February 17, 2021.

A young person was also arrested and charged with:

Theft under $5000 (YP 12-17 criminal offence)

Fail to comply with an order made during a declared emergency – stay at home order

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court in April 2021.