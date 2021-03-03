West Parry Sound OPP Lays Impaired Driving Charge

On February 25, 2021 at approximately 3:30 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Bowes Street. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Gregory Coleman, 54 years-of-age of Toronto, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Having liquor in open container in other than licenced premises, residence or private place

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on April 1, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.