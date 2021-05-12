West Parry Sound OPP Charges 34th Driver With Impaired Operation

On May 8, 2021 at approximately 10:30 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol in Britt-Byng Inlet. Officers stopped a vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Richard Katsmar, 56 years-of-age of Britt-Byng Inlet was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on July 15, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 34th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.