West Parry Sound OPP Charges 30th Driver With Impaired Operation

On May 1, 2021 at approximately 8:00 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver on Bartlett Street in Seguin Township. Officers located the vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Kathleen Kershner, 19 years-of-age of Archipelago Township, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on May 20, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 30th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.