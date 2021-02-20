West Parry Sound Investigates Sudden Death

On Friday February 5, 2021 at approximately 2:00 p.m. members from the West Parry Sound OPP along with the West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit, investigated a sudden death at a William Street residence in Parry Sound.

Police investigation revealed that a 45 year-old person from McKellar Township was found unresponsive and was later pronounced deceased due to a suspected opioid overdose. The investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is ongoing.

If anyone has information surrounding this incident, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).