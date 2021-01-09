Wanted Person Located By West Parry Sound OPP

On October 14, 2020 the West Parry Sound OPP requested the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Randalyn Larmand-Courriere. A warrant of arrest had been issued for Larmand-Courriere in connection to a break and enter a motor vehicle and steal a firearm occurrence from October 8, 2020.

On January 1, 2021 with assistance from Barrie Police Service the warrant of arrest was executed.

Randalyn Larmand-Courriere was arrested and charged with:

Break and enter a motor vehicle and steal a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order (two counts)

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on January 6, 2021.

The firearm involved has not been recovered and police request anyone having information in regards to the outstanding firearm to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or contact your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at http://www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2000.