Virtual Earth Week Activities And Compost Giveaway Update

Together the Huntsville Public Library, Town of Huntsville and partners would like to invite the community to celebrate its annual Earth Week events virtually on Monday, April 19 until Sunday, April 25, 2021. This week-long community event is in recognition of Earth Day on April 22.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the community events will be hosted virtually this year, many of the activities are free and are suitable for the whole family to enjoy from the comfort of their own home. This year’s activities include a food box and cooking demonstration, snapping turtle information session, craft and a gardening workshop. Learn and register for these Earth Week activities at huntsvillelibrary.ca.

Each year around Earth Day, The District of Muskoka and the Town of Huntsville work together to provide a free Compost Giveaway to residents. As our community continues to monitor COVID-19 and variants of concern, Huntsville’s Compost Giveaway event is postponed. Residents are encouraged to subscribe to Huntsville’s newsfeed or follow the Town’s social media channels for updates.

For more information on Earth Week activities please visit huntsvillelibrary.ca or connect with Cortney LeGros, Community Engagement Coordinator for the Huntsville Public Library at 705-789-5232 ext. 3408.