Vehicle In The Ditch Results In Impaired Driving Arrest

Members of the Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a male with impaired driving after his vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch in the Township of Severn.

On January 04, 2021, just before 3:00 a.m., police were notified of a single vehicle that had slid into the ditch on Highway 12 near Lower Big Chute Road. Upon arrival, officers observed the vehicle a distance from the road and approached to find the male driver still behind the wheel. The officers commenced an impaired driving investigation and the driver was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Christian Lehtonen, age 23, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

Assault with intent to resist arrest

Obstruct peace officer

The accused was released and is set to appear on March 09, 2021, in Orillia Court.