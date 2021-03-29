Vehicle In The Ditch Nets Impaired Driving Charge For Tay Resident

A call at 8:30 p.m. March 27, 2021 from a motorist to police after noting a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 12 at Gervais Road lead officers of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP to enter into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result Steven Rose, 55 years of Tay Township, has been charged with

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

They were released on a undertaking to appear in Midland Court on April 8, 2021.

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been further suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) .

Educating the public about safe driving practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired driver or operator please “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a crash.