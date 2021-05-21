U.S. Dogs In Need Of Homes Arrive At Ontario SPCA Animal Centres To Get Ready For Adoption

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is giving 16 dogs from the United States a new lease on life thanks to a re-homing mission that will find the dogs a loving home in Ontario while helping animal shelters south of the border make space to help more animals.

The dogs arrived at Ontario SPCA animal centres on May 19 with health certificates and proof of vaccination and have since undergone additional wellness examinations. They will be available for adoption at the Ontario SPCA’s animal centres in Stouffville, Barrie and Brockville. Animals adopted through the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, treated for parasites and microchipped.

Getting the dogs safely across the border required a carefully coordinated effort between Ontario SPCA staff and partnering animal organizations in the United States. In addition to ensuring the well-being of the dogs on their journey from North Carolina, the teams had to develop a plan when they met at the border to maintain physical distancing due to COVID-19 safety requirements. All CBSA and CFIA import regulations were followed, including health examinations, vaccination certificates and transport regulations.

This dog transport marks the first of 2021 for the Ontario SPCA, which works with communities, rescues and other SPCAs and Humane Societies to help find homes for animals by bringing them to areas of the province where there are families waiting to adopt.

“There are many animal shelters in the United States that are at, or nearing capacity, which means that they don’t have space to help any more animals that show up on their doorstep,” says Bonnie Bishop, Director and Transfer Team Lead, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “With 12 animal centres across the province, the Ontario SPCA has the capacity to help, and we are grateful to work with our partners south of the border to give these dogs the loving families they deserve.”

Interested in adopting? Visit ontariospca.ca/adopt