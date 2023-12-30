Two Tay Township Drivers Face Charges

Recent driving related incidents locally have provided some driving notes as we edge closer to closing out 2023 on investigations carried out by members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment.

Katrina Wojtowych 29 years of Tay Township became the subject of an impaired driving investigation at approximately 1:50 am December 29, 2023, after officers on patrol observed a southbound King Street, Midland vehicle crash on to the front lawn of a recently opened restaurant. The lone driver who was not injured in the crash was taken to the Detachment for further investigation.

As a result, the driver has been charged criminally after investigation alleging the offences of Operation while impaired – alcohol and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 11, 2024, and also faces a 90 day driver’s licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines along with the vehicle being towed and impounded for 7 days.

A 26-year-old Tay Township driver was observed and stopped at approximately 3:29 pm December 28, 2023, for exceeding the 60 km/hr speed limit by more than 50 km/hr by a Detachment member conducting speed enforcement on Baseline Road, Tiny Township. As a result, the driver lost his driving privileges for 30 days and the vehicle being operated was towed and impounded for 45 days Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines. As well, the driver will appear before the Provincial Offences court at a future date on the charges of Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform stunt – Excessive speed, Speeding, Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit under the Highway Traffic Act.