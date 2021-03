On March 25, 2020 at approximately 10:30 a.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to two local businesses, on Seguin Street in Parry Sound, reporting a theft of merchandise.

As a result of the investigation:

Ryian Chevrette, 38 years-of-age of Georgian Bay Township, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Theft under $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on April 29, 2021.