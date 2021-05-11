Two Collisions Lead To Two Impaired Driving Charges

Members of the Orillia OPP have charged two drivers with impaired driving following two separate collision investigations in the Counties of Oro-Medonte and Ramara.

On May 08, 2021, shortly before 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Line 6, Oro-Medonte. Upon arrival, officers located the damaged truck but did not locate the driver. OPP Canine and Emergency Response Team (ERT) members conducted a search and the driver was located a short distance away. An impaired driving investigation was initiated and the driver was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Adam Maraschiello, age 37, of Oro-Medonte, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (over 80)

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on July 06, 2021 in Orillia Court.

The same day, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers were on patrol on County Road 47, Ramara, when they observed a vehicle in the ditch. The officers stopped and spoke with the driver and another impaired driving investigation was initiated. The driver, Jason Garner, age 42, of Ramara, was subsequently arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (over 80)

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on July 06, 2021 in Orillia Court.