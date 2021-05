More on the story we first told you about.

On May 6, 2021, at approximately 6:50 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP received multiple calls for service regarding a truck that had collided with the Village of Burks Falls town office, on Ontario Street. Officers responded along with Burks Falls Fire Department and Parry Sound Emergency Medical Service.

The driver of the vehicle was found to be suffering a medical event, however the investigation is still ongoing.