Traffic Violation Leads To Impaired Driving Charge For Tay Township Driver

A member from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of OPP stopped a vehicle at 10:49 p.m. April 22, 2021 on Simcoe County Road 93, Midland for a traffic violation. Further investigation lead to the driver Chelsea Deschamps, 19 years of Tay Township, to be charged with the following driving offences and was released from custody to appear before in Midland Court on May 6, 2021.

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

and further:

Speeding

Red light – fail to stop

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Fail to surrender insurance card

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been further suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) .