Traffic Violation Leads To Impaired Driving Charge For Tay Township Driver

A member from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of OPP stopped a vehicle at 10:49 p.m. April 22, 2021 on Simcoe County Road 93, Midland for a traffic violation. Further investigation lead to the driver Chelsea Deschamps, 19 years of Tay Township, to be charged with the following driving offences and was released from custody to appear before in Midland Court on May 6, 2021.
- Operation while impaired – alcohol
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
and further:
- Speeding
- Red light – fail to stop
- Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero
- Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle
- Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available
- Fail to surrender insurance card
The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been further suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) .