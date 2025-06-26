Traffic Stop On Hwy. 400 in Seguin Township For Speeding Leads To Impaired Charge

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid impaired driving charges after Stopping a vehicle for speeding.

On June 24, 2025, at approximately 10:00 a.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 400 in Seguin Township. A vehicle was stopped for speeding and after speaking with the driver police initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Darren Kinloch 38 years-of-age of Parry Sound was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration

Operation while impaired – drug

Speeding

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on July 31, 2025. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.