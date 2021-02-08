Traffic Stop Leads To Multiple Charges

On January 30, 2021 at approximately 1:00 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Highway 400 in Carling Township. Police stopped a vehicle and after speaking with the driver and passenger a drug investigation was initiated. The driver and passenger were arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment.
As a result of further investigation, Marilyse Leclerc, 25 years-of-age, and Fabrice Langlois, 29 years-of-age, both from Montreal, Quebec were charged with:
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition
- Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon
- Individual – fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2. order
Leclerc was further charged with:
- Identity theft – obtain or possess another person’s identity information
- Use, deals, acts on forged document
- Having liquor in open container in other than licenced premises, residence or private place
Langlois was further charged with:
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court
- Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
- Driver fail to surrender licence
Both accused remain in custody and will appear in Parry Sound Court on February 5, 2021.