Traffic Stop Leads To Multiple Charges

By
Kelly Hart
-
On January 30, 2021 at approximately 1:00 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Highway 400 in Carling Township. Police stopped a vehicle and after speaking with the driver and passenger a drug investigation was initiated. The driver and passenger were arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment.

As a result of further investigation, Marilyse Leclerc, 25 years-of-age, and Fabrice Langlois, 29 years-of-age, both from Montreal, Quebec were charged with:

  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition
  • Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon
  • Individual – fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2. order

Leclerc was further charged with:

  • Identity theft – obtain or possess another person’s identity information
  • Use, deals, acts on forged document
  • Having liquor in open container in other than licenced premises, residence or private place

Langlois was further charged with:

  • Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
  • Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court
  • Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
  • Driver fail to surrender licence

Both accused remain in custody and will appear in Parry Sound Court on February 5, 2021.

