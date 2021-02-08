Traffic Stop Leads To Multiple Charges

On January 30, 2021 at approximately 1:00 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Highway 400 in Carling Township. Police stopped a vehicle and after speaking with the driver and passenger a drug investigation was initiated. The driver and passenger were arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment.

As a result of further investigation, Marilyse Leclerc, 25 years-of-age, and Fabrice Langlois, 29 years-of-age, both from Montreal, Quebec were charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

Individual – fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2. order

Leclerc was further charged with:

Identity theft – obtain or possess another person’s identity information

Use, deals, acts on forged document

Having liquor in open container in other than licenced premises, residence or private place

Langlois was further charged with:

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Driver fail to surrender licence

Both accused remain in custody and will appear in Parry Sound Court on February 5, 2021.