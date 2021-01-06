Traffic Stop Leads To Impaired Driving Arrest

Members of the Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a female with impaired driving after a traffic stop in the City of Orillia.

On January 03, 2021, just after 2:30 a.m., police were on patrol on University Avenue and conducted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation. After speaking with the female driver, the officer was given cause to enter into an impaired driving investigation and the driver was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Hailey Larocque, age 19, of Warminster has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is set to appear on March 02, 2021 in Orillia Court.