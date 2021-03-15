Traffic Complaint Leads To Two Impaired Charges

On March 11, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 400 in McDougall Township. Officers located the vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded a drug had been consumed. During the investigation officers concluded that the passenger had also been driving during the traffic complaint. Both occupants were arrested and transported to the Almaguin Highlands OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Robert Hagey, 36 years-of-age of Kitchener, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Fail to comply with probation order

Unauthorized possession of a weapon(black folding knife – centrifugal force)

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance- heroin

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place

Driving while under suspension

Also charged is, Ryan Parsons, 41 years-of-age of Kitchener, with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Have care or control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance- heroin

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Both accused are scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on April 15, 2021. Both accused were issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

These charges mark the 15 and 16th drivers charged under the Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.