Traffic Complaint Leads To Impaired Charge

On April 20, 2021 at approximately 8:00 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver in McKellar Township. Officers located the vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Randell Eveleigh, 33 years-of-age of McKellar Township, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on May 20, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.