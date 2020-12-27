Town Of Gravenhurst Provides Update During Province-Wide Shutdown

As of December 26, 2020, at 12:01 AM the Province of Ontario will go into a COVID-19 Lockdown for 28 days. These restrictions will remain in effect until Saturday, January 23, 2021, for all 27 public health unit regions in Southern Ontario, including the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The following is a summary of impacts to the Town of Gravenhursts programs and services during the province-wide shutdown period:

All in-person public appointments will be suspended, including commissioning and marriage license services.

All Town facilities will be closed to public access.

The Centennial Centre and Graeme Murray Arena will be closed to all recreational activity.

The Gravenhurst Public Library will continue to be closed to public access. Curbside pickup and delivery of materials will continue.

Building inspections will continue to be offered. Detailed information is available online.

Further updates to programs and services will be provided as they become available.

All municipal offices will be closed from Friday, December 25, to Monday, January 4, 2021. To reach the Town after hours and during the holidays, please call 705-646-6575. In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

For the latest information, to book an online appointment with the municipality, find details pertaining to Asymptomatic and Symptomatic Testing Clinics in Muskoka, and read updates related to the COVID-19 Pandemic and local response, please visit www.gravenhurst.ca/covid19.