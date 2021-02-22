Toronto Driver Charged With Impaired Driving

On Saturday February 20, 2021 at approximately 1:30 a.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Owl Lake Road. The driver was not injured.

Police investigation revealed that Ronnie Wickham, 31 years-of-age, of Toronto had consumed alcoholic beverages and was subsequently arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday April 4, 2021.