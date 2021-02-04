Tip From Concerned Citizen Leads To Impaired Driving Charge

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a driver with numerous offences, including impaired driving, as a result of a traffic complaint in Coldwater, Ontario.

On January 31, 2021, shortly after 1:00 p.m., officers received a call reporting a driver who was possibly impaired in the Village of Coldwater. Officers patrolled the area, not locating the vehicle initially but eventually observed it driving erratically in Waubaushene. A traffic stop was conducted and, upon speaking with the driver, an impaired driving investigation was initiated. During the interaction, drug paraphernalia and a Conductive Energy Weapon (CEW) were located and seized. It was also learned that the vehicle had been taken from the owner without consent.

A Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) from Barrie Police Service (BPS) assisted with the investigation and as a result, Meghan Walsh, age 33, from Orillia, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs

Take motor vehicle without consent

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited device or ammunition

Failure to comply with release order

The accused was held in custody and is set to appear next on February 04, 2021, via video link, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.