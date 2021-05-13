Tiny Township Resident Wins $5 Million Dollar Lotto Max Draw

Congratulations to Ontario’s newest multi-millionaire, George Barber of Tiny Township. George matched seven out of seven numbers on his LOTTO MAX ticket to win the $5 million jackpot from the April 23, 2021 draw.

This is the first big win for George, who is a self-employed designer. He said he picked his own numbers for the LOTTO MAX ticket and they were completely random.

“I was driving home when I decided to stop at the store and check my tickets,” he shared. “I saw the winning amount on the self-ticket checker and thought there was something wrong, so I had the cashier check for me.”

The married father of one immediately went home to tell his wife about his big win. “It feels surreal,” he smiled.

George plans to use his windfall for a vacation, home renovations and to donate to some favourite charities.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $6 billion since 2009, including 84 jackpot wins and 624 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province.LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on William Street in Midland.