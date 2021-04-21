Three Impaired Drivers Removed From The Road In Two Unique Investigations

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the OPP investigated the following two unique impaired driving investigations over the April 16-18, 2021 weekend.

The Switch-up

OPP officers responded at 10:12 p.m. April 18, 2021 to a report of a possible impaired driver in the ditch at the end of Timberland Court Tiny Township. Two persons were located in the vehicle with one behind the wheel of the immobile vehicle who was arrested for impaired driving. Further investigation revealed that the second occupant was driving at the time of vehicle crashing into the ditch. The second person was also arrested for impaired driving and resulted in the following driving offences.

Denis Brunelle, 56 years of Penetanguishene, has been charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Serge Rudenko, 47 years of Etobicoke, has been charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

In the Middle of the Road

OPP officers responded at 7:07 a.m. April 17, 2021 to another complaint of a possible impaired driver who was passed out in his vehicle which was in the middle of Sturgeon Bay Road Tay Township. Upon being spoken to the driver was taken into custody and investigated for impaired driving resulting in the following driving offences.

Briar Steven Cascanette, 30 years of Midland, has been charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

All three accused persons have been released from custody to appear in Midland Court on May 6, 2021. The involved vehicles were towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licences has been further suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) .